Bappi Lahiri's voice was reason for millions to dance: Akshay Kumar

After learning about the demise of veteran singer Bappi Lahiri, actor Akshay Kumar expressed his grief on social media. Thanking Bappi Da for bringing happiness through his music, Akshay tweeted, "Today we lost another gem from the music industry... Bappi Da, your voice was the reason for millions to dance, including me. Thank you for all the happiness you brought through your music. My heartfelt condolences to the family. Om Shanti."

Bappi Lahiri passed away on Tuesday night after battling Obstructive Sleep Apnea. He was 69. Bappi Lahiri had composed songs for movies such as 'Disco Dancer', 'Himmatwala', 'Sharaabi', 'Adventures of Tarzan', 'Dance Dance', 'Satyamev Jayate', 'Commando', 'Aaj Ke Shahenshah', 'Thanedaar', 'Numbri Aadmi' and 'Shola Aur Shabnam', among others.

His last Bollywood song 'Bankas' was for 'Baaghi 3' in 2020. (ANI)

