Left Menu

Bappi Lahiri's voice was reason for millions to dance: Akshay Kumar

After learning about the demise of veteran singer Bappi Lahiri, actor Akshay Kumar expressed his grief on social media.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-02-2022 10:11 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 10:11 IST
Bappi Lahiri's voice was reason for millions to dance: Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar and late Bappi Lahiri (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After learning about the demise of veteran singer Bappi Lahiri, actor Akshay Kumar expressed his grief on social media. Thanking Bappi Da for bringing happiness through his music, Akshay tweeted, "Today we lost another gem from the music industry... Bappi Da, your voice was the reason for millions to dance, including me. Thank you for all the happiness you brought through your music. My heartfelt condolences to the family. Om Shanti."

Bappi Lahiri passed away on Tuesday night after battling Obstructive Sleep Apnea. He was 69. Bappi Lahiri had composed songs for movies such as 'Disco Dancer', 'Himmatwala', 'Sharaabi', 'Adventures of Tarzan', 'Dance Dance', 'Satyamev Jayate', 'Commando', 'Aaj Ke Shahenshah', 'Thanedaar', 'Numbri Aadmi' and 'Shola Aur Shabnam', among others.

His last Bollywood song 'Bankas' was for 'Baaghi 3' in 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
3
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China
4
Study says loneliness has a different neural basis than social anxiety

Study says loneliness has a different neural basis than social anxiety

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022