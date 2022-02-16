Left Menu

Bappi Lahiri's cremation to be held tomorrow: Singer's family

The cremation ceremony of singer Bappi Lahiri will take place on Thursday morning.

Bappi Lahiri's cremation to be held tomorrow: Singer's family
  • Country:
  • India

The cremation ceremony of singer Bappi Lahiri will take place on Thursday morning. In a statement, the family members mentioned that the last rites will happen tomorrow as they are waiting for Bappi's son Bappa Lahiri to return from Los Angeles.

"The cremation will take place on the arrival of Bappa from LA tomorrow mid-morning. We are seeking love and blessings for his soul," the statement read. Bappi Lahiri was 69 when he breathed his last on Tuesday night at CritiCare Hospital in Mumbai. He passed away due to Obstructive Sleep Apnea. (ANI)

