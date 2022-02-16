Entertainment News Roundup: Machine Gun Kelly offers himself as muse in Berlinale semi-biopic 'Taurus'; BTS to hit the stage in South Korea for first time since COVID began and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Machine Gun Kelly offers himself as muse in Berlinale semi-biopic 'Taurus'

Colson Baker, the actor better known as rapper-turned-rockstar Machine Gun Kelly, said he hoped his semi-autobiographical film about the final days of Cole, a troubled rapper, would inspire others with turbulent lives. In "Taurus" , director Tim Sutton teamed up with Baker for a film that blurs reality and fiction, casting Baker as Cole, in a study of superstardom and its pitfalls. The similarities between Baker and Cole are certainly no coincidence.

BTS to hit the stage in South Korea for first time since COVID began

South Korean boy band BTS is to put on their first shows for their home fans since the coronavirus pandemic began, with three concerts in the capital, Seoul, next month, their agency said on Wednesday. The concerts, part of their "Permission to Dance on Stage" tour that has been disrupted by the pandemic, will be at Seoul's Olympic Stadium on March 10, 12, and 13, and will also be live-streamed, Bit Hit Music said.

'Mrs. Maisel' returns 'a little grittier' in new season

Two years after its previous season, the Emmy-winning comedy series "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" returns on Friday with the comedian and her agent trying to rebound from a career setback. Star Rachel Brosnahan, who plays Miriam "Midge" Maisel, said the two women are upset with the turn of events that led to her being dropped from a European tour and are ready to tell the world "to watch out for them."

Exclusive-ViacomCBS's Paramount+ 'thinks local' to go global with streaming

When the reality series "The Challenge: War of the Worlds" launches on four continents in June, ViacomCBS Inc aims to test a key component of its streaming strategy - using localized content on broadcast TV to attract subscribers to its Paramount+ streaming service, an executive with the entertainment conglomerate told Reuters. The media giant is launching four versions of the show and airing them on its broadcast TV networks in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom and Argentina, and streaming episodes on Paramount+ globally the following day, Chris McCarthy, chief content officer for unscripted entertainment and adult animation at Paramount+, said in an interview ahead of his presentation to investors on Tuesday.

Family of woman killed on 'Rust' set sues Alec Baldwin, others

The family of a woman killed during filming of the Western "Rust" filed a wrongful death lawsuit against actor Alec Baldwin and others on Tuesday, claiming they disregarded several standard industry practices meant to keep movie sets safe. The civil suit was filed in Santa Fe County, New Mexico, on behalf of Matthew Hutchins, husband of late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, and the couple's 9-year-old son.

Popular Chicago penguin pair to star in children's book

There are new tour guides in town at the Chicago Shedd Aquarium, and they are about to star in a children's book. A video of an inseparable pair of penguins, affectionately known as "Edward and Annie" went viral as they explored the aquatic world of sea animals at the aquarium in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes will host the Oscars

Comic actor Amy Schumer, along with actress Regina Hall and fellow comedian Wanda Sykes, will host the Academy Awards in March, the first time three women will emcee the Oscars, ABC's "Good Morning America" reported on Tuesday. It will also be the first time since Jimmy Kimmel hosted the show in 2018 that the ceremony awarding the film industry's highest honors will have a host. The show will be broadcast on ABC, owned by Walt Disney Co, on March 27.

One year after Bataclan: Berlinale film explores the aftermath of terror

Holed up in a cloakroom for hours as gunmen rampaged around the Paris Bataclan nightclub in November 2015, Ramon Gonzalez was preoccupied with one thought: what if he died having achieved nothing, his life a failure? It was this thought in the mind of a terrified man that prompted Spanish director Isaki Lacuesta to make "One Year, One Night" examining the aftermath of the attack, in which 90 concertgoers died, as well as another 40 elsewhere in Paris.

Myanmar collective brings tales of post-coup life to Berlinale

You discover you're pregnant but should you tell your boyfriend, who is bound for the jungle within hours to train with forces fighting the Myanmar junta following a police raid on his safe house? Police beat up a protester opposite your house. Do you keep filming and risk them noticing, bringing down the wrath of the regime on you and everyone you love. Or do you listen to your family's pleas to step back from the window and hide?

