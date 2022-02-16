Left Menu

Despite illness, Bappi Da used to joke, make us laugh: Singer's relative Mahendra Verma

'Jovial'-- that's how action director Mahendra Verma outpoured his love for singer Bappi Lahiri, who passed away on Tuesday night.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-02-2022 11:02 IST
Bappi Lahiri's relative Mahendra Verma . Image Credit: ANI
'Jovial'-- that's how action director Mahendra Verma outpoured his love for singer Bappi Lahiri, who passed away on Tuesday night. Speaking to ANI, Mahendra paid his condolences and recalled how Bappi Lahiri would sit with all of his family members and make them laugh with his jokes.

"Despite battling several health issues, Bappi Da used to involve in family interactions and make us laugh with his jokes. He was a jovial and fun-loving person," he shared. For the unversed, Mahendra's daughter Taneesha is married to Bappi Lahiri's son Bappa, who is currently in Los Angeles.

He also informed that the family members are waiting for Bappa to arrive from the US, and then only final rites will take place. "The cremation is likely to take place on Thursday morning at Pawan Hans Crematorium, Mumbai as Bappi Da's parents were also cremated there," Mahendra added.

Bappi Lahiri had been battling Obstructive Sleep Apnea since last year. He was 69. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

