Kejriwal condoles demise of Bappi Lahiri

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday condoled the demise of singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, saying it was a big loss for the world of music.Lahiri, who popularised disco music in India in the 80s and 90s, passed away following multiple health issues on Tuesday night.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2022 11:38 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 11:32 IST
Late Bappi Lahiri (Image source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
Lahiri, who popularised disco music in India in the 80s and 90s, passed away following multiple health issues on Tuesday night. He was 69.

''Received the sad news of famous singer and musician Bappi Lahiri's demise. The passing away of Bappi da is a big loss for the world of music. May god rest the departed soul at his feet and provide strength to his relatives and admirers to bear this loss,'' Kejriwal tweeted. The Delhi chief minister also condoled the death of Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu who died in a road accident on Tuesday.

''Deeply saddened to learn about the unfortunate demise of Deep Siddhu. My sincerest condolences for his family and friends. God bless his soul,'' Kejriwal said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

