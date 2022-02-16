Left Menu

Kajol, mother Tanuja arrive at Bappi Lahiri's home to offer condolences

After learning about Bappi Lahiri's death, members of the film fraternity have been turning up at the late singer's Mumbai residence.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-02-2022 11:48 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 11:48 IST
Kajol and late Bappi Lahiri (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Before arriving at the residence, Kajol penned an emotional note on social media in memory of Bappi Lahiri. "Today we lost the disco king, Bappi Da you were not only an amazing music composer and singer but also a beautiful and happy soul. End of an Era. May your soul rest in peace," she wrote.

Bappi Lahiri had developed a chest infection and was treated for the same earlier this year. He was discharged from Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital on February 15. However, his condition worsened and was brought back to the hospital. Unfortunately, he breathed his last at around 11.45 pm on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Mumbai Police have beefed up security outside Bappi Lahiri's residence. (ANI)

