Filmmaker Biswajit Chatterjee mourns the demise of Bappi Lahiri

Veteran filmmaker Biswajit Chatterjee has expressed grief over the demise of iconic singer-composer Bappi Lahiri.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-02-2022 13:36 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 13:36 IST
Filmmaker Biswajit Chatterjee (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Veteran filmmaker Biswajit Chatterjee has expressed grief over the demise of iconic singer-composer Bappi Lahiri. "It's a dark day for the Indian music industry. We lost a person who popularised pop and rock music in our country. Bappi was so young when he started working and in a short span of time, he made a name for himself. He's my family. I will miss him extremely," Biswajit told ANI while visiting Bappi Lahiri's residence to offer his condolences.

Bappi Lahiri, who passed away on Tuesday night at the age of 69, was best known for his songs in several films of the late 70s-80s. The tracks included 'Chalte Chalte', 'Taki Taki', and 'Disco Dancer'. His last Bollywood song titled 'Bhankas' was for the 2020 film 'Baaghi 3'. (ANI)

