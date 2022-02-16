Hema Malini expresses grief over Bappi Lahiri's demise

As veteran singer-composer Bappi Lahiri left for his heavenly abode on Tuesday night, actor-politician Hema Malini took to Twitter to mourn his demise. "Bappi Lahiri or Bappi Da as he was affly called, passed away around midnight. He will be remembered for his new disco music & fast numbers which he introduced in films, something no one had done earlier. He will be sorely missed by the industry & by all his many fans. Condolences," she tweeted.

Bappi Lahiri died in a hospital in Mumbai last night at the age of 69. He had been hospitalised for a month being treated for multiple health issues and passed away due to sleep apnea. The 'Disco King' hitmaker's funeral will be held on Thursday. (ANI)

