Union Minister Kishan Reddy, actor Chiranjeevi condole Bappi Lahiri's demise

I had a great association with Bappi da.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-02-2022 14:24 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 14:21 IST
Bappi Lahiri Image Credit: ANI
Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy and Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi on Wednesday condoled the death of singer-composer Bappi Lahiri who scored music for several Telugu films during the 1980s and 1990s.

Bappi Lahiri's death is an irreparable loss to the Indian cinema and art, Kishan Reddy said, conveying his condolences to the departed music director's family and fans.

Expressing deep anguish over Lahiri's demise, Chiranjeevi recalled his association with the singer-composer.

''I had a great association with Bappi da. He gave numerous chartbusters for me which contributed immensely to my films popularity,'' Chiranjeevi tweeted.

Bappi Lahiri will always be remembered for his unique style and great enthusiasm for life which reflected in his music, he said.

Lahiri gave music to Chiranjeevi's 'Gang Leader', 'Rowdy Alludu' and veteran hero Krishna's 'Simhasanam', among a number of Telugu films. Lahiri, famous for his disco beats in Hindi films of the 70s and 80s, died in Mumbai following multiple health issues. He was 69.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

