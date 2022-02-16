Left Menu

Bappi Da always kept the child inside him alive: Ravi Kishan

With the demise of 'Disco King' Bappi Lahiri, a wave of sadness has swept across the nation.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-02-2022 15:15 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 15:15 IST
Bappi Da always kept the child inside him alive: Ravi Kishan
Ravi Kishan and late Bappi Lahiri (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indi

With the demise of 'Disco King' Bappi Lahiri, a wave of sadness has swept across the nation. Like others, actor Ravi Kishan is also heartbroken after learning about Bappi Lahiri's death.

In a conversation with ANI, Ravi paid his heartfelt condolences to Bappi Lahiri's family and recalled working with him. "It's sad for all of us. I was, am, and will always remain Bappi Lahiri's huge fan. He had sung many songs in my Hindi and Bhojpuri films. He popularised disco culture in our country and now that culture has ended with his demise. I will always remember his smile that he had on his face all the time. He always kept the child inside him alive," Ravi grieved.

Bappi Lahiri died in a hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday night at the age of 69. He had been hospitalised for a month and was being treated for multiple health issues. He passed away due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
3
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China
4
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022