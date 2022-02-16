His teachings, thoughts and music are inspiration for us: Kailesh Kher on Bappi Lahiri

The whole nation is mourning the demise of veteran singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, who left for his heavenly abode on Tuesday night. While social media is flooded with heartfelt tribute messages from fans and celebrities, singer Kailash Kher recalled an anecdote about his personal connection with the late music icon.

Expressing grief on Lahiri's demise, he told ANI, "Great souls of India are leaving for their heavenly abode day by day, creating a void in the industry. Bappi Da's demise is also very sad news for us." "But, his teachings, thoughts and music are an inspiration for us. He was a very jolly, full-hearted and innocent man," Kher added.

Recalling an anecdote about his personal connection with the late legend, Kher shared that Lahiri used to call him his son-in-law. "I had a personal relationship with him. My In law's and Bappi Da were neighbours. In fact, my wife has spent almost all of her childhood at his house," Kher shared adding, "He always used to tell me 'Are tum to humara daamad hai' (You are my son-in-law)."

"You are talented, a nice singer, but my-son-in law," Kher recalled how Lahiri showered him with love. "I will always miss him, have also sang many songs for him, will miss all that," the 48-year-old singer shared with ANI.

Best known for his iconic compositions in 'Wardat', 'Disco Dancer', 'Namak Halaal', 'Dance Dance', 'Commando', 'Saheb', 'Gang Leader', 'Sailaab' and 'Sharaabi', Bappi Lahiri had popularised disco music in the country from the 1980s to 1990s. Earlier in the day, several Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Kajol among many others shared heartfelt tribute messages for the late singer.

PM Modi also expressed grief over the demise of Bappi Lahiri, who passed away at the age of 69 in Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital. His doctor Deepak Namjoshi informed that the hitmaker died on Tuesday night due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea).

"He had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home, following which he was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) last night," Dr Deepak Namjoshi said. The cremation ceremony of singer Bappi Lahiri will take place on Thursday morning, his family confirmed. (ANI)

