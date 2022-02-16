Left Menu

Would have never become a star without Bappi Da's songs: Govinda

Govinda feels it was Bappi Lahiri's songs that helped him achieve the "star" status.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-02-2022 16:54 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 16:54 IST
Would have never become a star without Bappi Da's songs: Govinda
Govinda and late Bappi Lahiri (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Govinda feels it was Bappi Lahiri's songs that helped him achieve the "star" status. After learning about Bappi Lahiri's demise, Govinda took to Instagram and wrote, "God bless your soul Bappi Da. Would have never become a star without your music. My condolence to the Lahiri family. You may have left us but your music will always remain in our hearts."

'I Am a Street Dancer', 'Main Aya Tere Liye', and 'Main Pyaar Ki Pujaran' are some of the songs that Bappi Lahiri had sung for Govinda. For the unversed, Bappi Lahiri passed away at the age of 69 in Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital.

His doctor Deepak Namjoshi informed that the hitmaker died on Tuesday night due to obstructive sleep apnea.' "He had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home, following which he was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) last night," Dr Deepak Namjoshi said.

The cremation ceremony of singer Bappi Lahiri will take place on Thursday morning, his family confirmed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
3
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
4
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022