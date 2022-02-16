Left Menu

Bappi Da used to address Vidya Balan as 'Bidda'

Veteran singer Bappi Lahiri is no more, but he has surely left several memories behind.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-02-2022 17:00 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 17:00 IST
Bappi Da used to address Vidya Balan as 'Bidda'
Vidya Balan and late Bappi Lahiri (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Veteran singer Bappi Lahiri is no more, but he has surely left several memories behind. Actor Vidya Balan, who got the opportunity to work with Bappi Lahiri in 'The Dirty Picture', took a stroll down memory lane after learning about the latter's demise.

Recalling how Bappi Da used to call her "Bidda", she wrote, "I wish you joy wherever you go Bappi da because that's what you brought to the world through your music and your being. Love always, Bidda (as you'd so endearingly call me)." Bappi Lahiri had voiced the song 'Ooh La La' with Shreya Ghoshal for 'The Dirty Picture'.

For the unversed, Bappi Lahiri passed away on Tuesday night following his battle with Obstructive Sleep Apnea. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

