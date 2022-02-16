Left Menu

Composer Lalit Pandit mourns the death of Bappi Lahiri

Music composer Lalit Pandit visited late legendary composer Bappi Lahiri's house on Wednesday to pay his last respects to Bollywood's 'Disco King'.

Lalit Pandit and late Bappi Lahiri. Image Credit: ANI
Music composer Lalit Pandit visited late legendary composer Bappi Lahiri's house on Wednesday to pay his last respects to Bollywood's 'Disco King'. Expressing his grief on Bappi Da's demise soon after the death of Lata Mangeshkar, Pandit told ANI, "These are two huge attacks of COVID on our industry. First Lata Ji and now out Bappi da has passed away."

Pandit also talked about his close relationship with the late composer. He shared, "Bappi Da was like family to us. He provided many singing opportunities to my elder sister Sulakshana Pandit and I had been visiting his recordings ever since I was a child. He was like an elder brother to me."

Reminiscing Bappi Da's work, Pandit added, "He was a very hardworking man. There was a time when he used to be recording three songs at the same time in different studios. His working style was with great ease and love. There is hardly any composer like him nowadays who can deliver all superhit songs in a single film. Such was his talent." Bappi Lahiri died in a hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday night at the age of 69. He had been hospitalised for a month and was being treated for multiple health issues. He passed away due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

