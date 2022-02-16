Left Menu

According to a company release, Meera Music is live on YouTube from Wednesday onwards with its maiden song Jagadodharana, a Carnatic classic performed by city-based A Carnatic Quartet band featuring the well-known duo Ranjani and Gayatri.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-02-2022 17:28 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 17:28 IST
Meera Music aims to connect younger generation with traditional music
Well-known hair care brand Meera on Wednesday announced the digital launch of Meera Music, an initiative aimed at bringing the younger generation closer to traditional music through Carnatic fusion.

Meera is the hair care brand from FMCG major CavinKare.

Commenting on the launch, Raja Varatharaju, Business Head – Personal Care, said, ''Meera Music brings the goodness of traditional music to today's younger generation. We believe this will take the engagement with our consumers to the next level''.

According to a company release, Meera Music is live on YouTube from Wednesday onwards with its maiden song 'Jagadodharana', a Carnatic classic performed by city-based ''A Carnatic Quartet'' band featuring the well-known duo Ranjani and Gayatri. In the upcoming episodes, there will be performances of aspiring and popular artists to take the audience on a unique experience in music. The digital foray of CavinKare's Meera will also be supported by promotions across different social media platforms and micro-influencer engagement from the music industry, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

