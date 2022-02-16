Left Menu

Sanjay Dutt remembers 'Tamma Tamma' crooner Bappi Lahiri in heartfelt tribute

Veteran actor Sanjay Dutt paid his heartfelt tribute to the iconic musician Bappi Lahiri who left for his heavenly abode at the age of 69 on Tuesday night.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2022 19:01 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 19:01 IST
Sanjay Dutt, Bappi Lahiri (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Veteran actor Sanjay Dutt paid his heartfelt tribute to the iconic musician Bappi Lahiri who left for his heavenly abode at the age of 69 on Tuesday night. Sanjay took to his Twitter handle to share a throwback picture of the late actor, and wrote, "Shocked to hear about #BappiLahiri Ji's demise. Bappi Da, you have left the world, but you will stay in our hearts forever. Deepest condolences to the family. Om Shanti."

For the unversed, Lahiri has crooned one of the most iconic pop songs of Indian cinema- 'Tamma Tamma', that was picturised on Sanjay and Madhuri Dixit from their 1990 action film 'Thanedaar.' Lahiri's iconic songs also include 'Disco Dancer', 'Pyar Bina Chain Kahaan Re', 'Pag Ghungroo Bandhe', 'Jimmy Jimmy Jimmy', 'Tune Maari Entriyan' among others.

Bappi Lahiri passed away at the age of 69 in Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital on Tuesday night due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea). His cremation ceremony will take place on Thursday morning. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

