Bappi Lahiri's death irreparable loss to Indian music world: MP CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of noted singer-composer Bappi Lahiri.

''It is an irreparable loss to the Indian music world,'' Chouhan said in his message.

His unique voice and songs will keep him alive in the hearts of people, he added.

Lahiri, who popularised disco music in India in the 80s and 90s, died following multiple health issues on Tuesday night in Mumbai. He was 69.

The singer-composer, a familiar figure for many with his trademark gold chains that he wore for luck and his sunglasses, was known for his songs in several films of the late 70s-80s. These included ''Chalte Chalte'', ''Disco Dancer'' and ''Sharaabi''. His last Bollywood song was Bhankas for the 2020 film ''Baaghi 3''.

