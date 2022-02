'Your music brought people together': Shahid Kapoor remembers Bappi Lahiri

Veteran singer-composer Bappi Lahiri's sudden demise has left the Indian film fraternity in shock and several celebrities are remembering him with heartfelt tributes. Actor Shahid Kapoor also expressed his grief over the demise of the music icon, on his social media handle. Shahid took to his Instagram story to share a throwback picture of the late actor, and wrote, "Grew up listening and dancing to all your songs. Your music brought people together... To dance, laugh and live. Your talent and passion will truly be missed. Rest in Peace #BappiDa."

Several celebrities from the film and music fraternity including Priyanka Chopra, Sanjay Dutt, Anupam Kher, Shreya Ghoshal, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and others mourned the demise of the music icon, who is behind many iconic songs including 'Disco Dancer', 'Pyar Bina Chain Kahaan Re', 'Pag Ghungroo Bandhe', 'Jimmy Jimmy Jimmy', 'Tune Maari Entriyan' among others. Bappi Lahiri, passed away at the age of 69 in Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital on Tuesday night due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea).

His cremation ceremony will take place on Thursday morning. (ANI)

