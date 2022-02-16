Left Menu

'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actor Mohena Kumari announces pregnancy

TV actor Mohena Kumari is going to be a mom! The actor, who tied the knot with Suyesh Rawat, shared the good news on social media on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2022 19:48 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 19:48 IST
'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actor Mohena Kumari announces pregnancy
Mohena Kumari (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

TV actor Mohena Kumari is going to be a mom! The actor, who tied the knot with Suyesh Rawat, shared the good news on social media on Wednesday. Taking to her Instagram handle, Mohena, who is the princess of the former royal state of Rewa in Madhya Pradesh, posted adorable pictures along with her husband, flaunting her baby bump.

In the caption, she wrote, "Beginning of a new beginning. Sharing the Good News with All." Fans and fellow members of the industry flooded the post with congratulatory messages.

Nakuul Mehta dropped a heart emoticon. "Congratulations," Mukti Mohan wrote, adding heart emoticons.

In another post, she shared photoshoot pictures in which she can be seen wearing a yellow and maroon saree. She penned the caption, "Embracing the new phase. Thanking god for her grace."

Mohena and Suyesh got married on October 14, 2020, in Dehradun. The couple threw a grand reception in Delhi, which was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
4
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022