Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor visit Gurudwara Bangla Sahib for blessings

Actor Kangana Ranaut and producer Ekta Kapoor visited Gurudwara Bangla Sahib in the capital on Wednesday to seek blessings for their upcoming reality show 'Lock Upp'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2022 20:11 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 20:11 IST
Kangana Ranaut and Ekta Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Kangana Ranaut and producer Ekta Kapoor visited Gurudwara Bangla Sahib in the capital on Wednesday to seek blessings for their upcoming reality show 'Lock Upp'. In the pictures posted on the official Instagram handle of Kapoor's company ALTBalaji, Kangana looked beautiful, dressed in a royal blue suit. Ekta opted for a pastel green suit.

Kangana will be hosting the upcoming show, in which 16 controversial celebrities will be put together in a lock-up for months and will be stripped of their amenities. Produced by Endemol Shine India, the show premieres on ALTBalaji and MX Player on February 27. (ANI)

