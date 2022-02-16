Left Menu

Bappi Lahiri gave us some unforgettable songs, will be missed: Madhuri Dixit

Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit Nene remembered Bappi Lahiri, on Wednesday, with a sweet message dedicated to him following his demise.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2022 20:40 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 20:40 IST
Bappi Lahiri gave us some unforgettable songs, will be missed: Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit Nene remembered Bappi Lahiri, on Wednesday, with a sweet message dedicated to him following his demise. The actor took to her Instagram Story and shared a picture of the late musician.

"To the one who gave us some unforgettable songs and continues to make our disco experience complete with 'I am a disco dancer'... You'll be truly missed Bappi Da..." Lahiri's iconic songs also include, 'Pyar Bina Chain Kahaan Re', 'Pag Ghungroo Bandhe', 'Tamma Tamma', ''Jimmy Jimmy Jimmy', 'Tune Maari Entriyan' among others.

Bappi Lahiri passed away at the age of 69 in Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital on Tuesday night due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea). His cremation ceremony will take place on Thursday morning. Several Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Kajol paid their heartfelt tributes messages to the late singer. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
4
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022