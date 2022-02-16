Left Menu

Nitin Mukesh pays his last respects to late Bappi Lahiri

Veteran singer Nitin Mukesh, son of legendary singer Mukesh, visited late Bappi Lahiri's house to pay his last respects to the iconic composer.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-02-2022 21:01 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 21:01 IST
Nitin Mukesh, late Bappi Lahiri. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran singer Nitin Mukesh, son of legendary singer Mukesh, visited late Bappi Lahiri's house to pay his last respects to the iconic composer. Expressing his grief over Bappi Da's demise soon after the death of Lata Mangeshkar, he told ANI, "Very sad day in the music world. In about just 10 days, two such tragic events have happened."

Appreciating the late composer, he shared, "Bappi Da was a highly respected music director. Even though he was two years younger than me, it is his work and his art that makes him so great. I extend my condolences on the behalf of the Mukesh family." Nitin Mukesh also shared that Bappi Da's first Hindi song 'Tu Hi Mera Chanda', was sung by his father Mukesh.

"One thing that makes me very happy is that his first song ever was sung by my respected father Mukesh Ji. I was also lucky to get a chance to sing for him. I pray his soul rests in peace," he signed off. Bappi Lahiri passed away at the age of 69 in Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital on Tuesday night due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea). His cremation ceremony will take place on Thursday morning. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

