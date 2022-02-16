Bappi Lahiri only one who could deliver a disco song, says singer Vijay Benedict

Veteran singer Vijay Benedict, the voice behind Bappi Lahiri's classic song ''Disco Dancer'', said the musician was a pioneer in disco culture in India and there will be no one like him ever.

Remembering Lahiri, who passed away at a city hospital here at the age of 69, Benedict said the late musician was the ''king of disco''.

The singer said Lahiri was a talented musician with deep knowledge about folk music.

''He was a pioneer in disco and that's why he was called the disco king... He did it very well. He was the only one who could deliver a disco song. Every song was a hit, his other songs too were well-received,'' Benedict told PTI.

The 70-year-old singer, who made his singing debut with “Disco Dancer” song, said Lahiri had been instrumental in introducing him into films.

The two first met in London during a concert, where the music composer asked Benedict to come to Mumbai to try his luck in singing.

''After coming here, I met him and he made me meet B Subhash (director). In those days, it was difficult for newcomers (to get) in the industry as there were great singers around. But he encouraged me. Subhash was having all the big singers with him for ‘Disco Dancer’ but he gave me an opportunity to sing the title track,” he said.

Benedict further said that the song, which was picturised on Chakraborty, was already created before he went to record it at HMV Studios at Cuffe Parade in South Mumbai, where there were 80 to 100 different kinds of musicians, chorus singers. ''Mithun da said to sing the song with gusto, it is a powerful song. I remember I was overwhelmed. I got a little scared looking at so many people. I had to do my best and we kept recording from morning to evening and we finished it in the night,” Benedict said.

The success of the song, led to more collaborations between Lahir, Benedict and Subhash as they worked on about 10 to 12 films such as “Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki”, “Aandhi-Toofan”, “Maa Kasam” and “Commando”.

''The maximum I worked with anyone is Bappi da. He told me he got 20 films because of 'Disco Dancer' and even I got work. We did many shows together across India, we had a personal relationship. I could go to his home anytime, talk to him or his parents, chat, talk about films,” he said.

Besides Lahiri, Benedict said he lent his voice for music compositions by Anu Malik, Nadeem Shravan, Laxmikant-Pyarelal, among others.

