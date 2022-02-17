Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley call it quits one year after announcing engagement

Actor Shailene Woodley and NFL player Aaron Rodgers have broken up close to one year after announcing their engagement. A source close to Rodgers confirmed to People magazine that the NFL star, 38, and the 30-year-old 'Big Little Lies' actor have split, just over one year after he made the surprise announcement that they were engaged.

"It was an amicable split; it just wasn't working," the source said. The source added, "They're very different people with busy careers and there were obstacles that they couldn't surmount. They will remain friendly; there's no bad blood and no drama. It just didn't work out for them."

Multiple sources also confirmed the news of their split to Us Weekly, with one source noting that they "haven't been spending any time together" in recent weeks. "Shailene has been super busy with work," one insider told Us Weekly, noting that Rodgers is always "focused" on football.

"Everything was so different during lockdown, and they had been living in their bubble. Friends of Shailene didn't believe Aaron is the best match for her," the insider added. The NFL quarterback was first linked to the 'Spectacular Now' star following his July 2020 split from Danica Patrick. Us Weekly confirmed the duo's relationship in February 2021, and later that month, Rodgers raised eyebrows when he thanked his "fiancee" during his NFL Honors acceptance speech.

Woodley later shared more details about the duo's engagement during an appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'. In late March 2021, they were seen for the first time since news of their engagement broke, going for a dinner outing with friends in Arkansas. Shortly after, Rodgers and Woodley were spotted on their most PDA-packed outing as a couple at Walt Disney World.

News of their romance was a surprise to many as Rodgers and Woodley's low-key relationship grew stronger in their quarantine bubble during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, as the world opened up and Rodgers' NFL season approached, the two were rarely seen together. "There's no wedding planning happening. There's no rush. We've got no rush," Woodley told Entertainment Tonight in a July 2021 interview.

In September 2021, Rodgers told Haute Living that they were focusing on work separately. "It's a busy work time for her, so [my decision] probably came at a good time for both of us to be able to focus on our work. I think it's going to be a good thing," he told the outlet.

He added, "I mean, her work was shut down for an entire year, and she's booked a number of projects. She enjoys working and her own routine, which I obviously enjoy, too." Just earlier this year, a source told People magazine that the pair oftentimes "agree to disagree" on subjects where they didn't see eye to eye on. "They are not talking about their politics, and they never really have," said the source. "They disagreed on a lot of things. Early on, they decided to agree to disagree about things and not debate them."

News of their breakup comes after Rodgers received backlash concerning his vaccination status in November 2021 when it was made public that he tested positive for the coronavirus. In August of last year, he told the media that he was "immunized" when he was asked about whether or not he had received the COVID-19 vaccine amid rising NFL protocols for the 2021 season. However, during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on November 5, Rodgers confirmed that he was unvaccinated. That same month, Woodley slammed "disparaging" claims about Rodgers.

Meanwhile, Rodgers previously dated Olivia Munn from May 2014 to April 2017 and Danica Patrick from December 2017 to July 2020. The Emmy nominee, for her part, dated rugby star Ben Volavola for two years before splitting in early 2020. (ANI)

