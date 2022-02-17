Ajay Devgn begins shooting for 'Drishyam 2'

Actor Ajay Devgn has started shooting for 'Drishyam 2' in Mumbai. On Thursday, Ajay took to Instagram and shared the update with his fans.

He dropped a picture from the sets and wrote, "Can Vijay protect his family again? Drishyam 2 shoot begins." For the unversed, Ajay's character of Vijay in the hit film 'Drishyam' made everyone believe that their family went on a holiday which in turn was a perfect plan to save his family from a murder conviction. In fact, the movie ensured that the audience memorised what the Salgoankars did on the 2nd and 3rd of October.

The actor is all set to reprise one of his most intriguing characters on-screen and continue in Vijay's shoes in the sequel. The story unveils a journey that leaves the audience thinking about what might be his way out this time. Talking about coming back with 'Drishyam 2', Ajay said, "Drishyam was loved and it's a legend. I am now elated to present yet another interesting story with Drishyam 2. Vijay is a multidimensional character and he creates an engaging narrative onscreen. Abhishek Pathak (director) has a fresh vision for this film. I'm keenly looking forward to part 2, filling in the large shoes of the earlier film with people investing in the mystery and the characters."

Taking over the director's seat for 'Drishyam 2', Abhishek Pathak also expressed his excitement. He said, "Making an official remake of a successful franchise film is an honour and a challenge. An opportunity to work along with Mr. Ajay Devgn, who is such a powerhouse of talent is a morale-booster for any creative person; his unique influence is undoubtedly the most enriching experience for me personally. It's exciting to retell a story from your own perspective and vision by divergent visuals in the most justified yet extraordinary way. The setting and the mood of the film uplifts the very essence of the crux making it gripping from the very beginning.''

'Drishyam 2' will also feature the star cast of the first film including Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Ishita Dutta among others. (ANI)

