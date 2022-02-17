Left Menu

Netflix India announces its new series 'Eternally Confused and Eager for Love'

Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti's Tiger Baby and Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Media have collaborated with Netflix for a new series titled 'Eternally Confused and Eager For Love'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-02-2022 13:40 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 13:40 IST
Netflix India announces its new series 'Eternally Confused and Eager for Love'
Poster of 'Eternally Confused and Eager for Love'. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti's Tiger Baby and Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Media have collaborated with Netflix for a new series titled 'Eternally Confused and Eager For Love'. Starring Vihaan Samat, Rahul Bose, Suchitra Pillai, Jim Sarbh, Ankur Rathee and Dalai, the series is created and directed by Rahul Nair.

As per a statement, the upcoming project is a quirky look into the life of Ray, a confused 24-year-old boy who takes all the wrong turns in the hope of finding love. Excited about the series, Reema Kagti from Tiger Baby said, "Eternally Confused and Eager for Love is a fresh take on the daily struggles of Ray, a young adult, as he navigates the complexities of love, relationships and sex in a post-modern world. We are very excited to have collaborated with first-time director Rahul Nair along with Excel Entertainment and Netflix on a series that will definitely connect with the younger generation today. It is very relevant to them."

'Eternally Confused and Eager for Love' will be out on March 18. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

 Global
2
UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

 Global
3
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
4
New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022