Netflix India announces its new series 'Eternally Confused and Eager for Love'

Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti's Tiger Baby and Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Media have collaborated with Netflix for a new series titled 'Eternally Confused and Eager For Love'. Starring Vihaan Samat, Rahul Bose, Suchitra Pillai, Jim Sarbh, Ankur Rathee and Dalai, the series is created and directed by Rahul Nair.

As per a statement, the upcoming project is a quirky look into the life of Ray, a confused 24-year-old boy who takes all the wrong turns in the hope of finding love. Excited about the series, Reema Kagti from Tiger Baby said, "Eternally Confused and Eager for Love is a fresh take on the daily struggles of Ray, a young adult, as he navigates the complexities of love, relationships and sex in a post-modern world. We are very excited to have collaborated with first-time director Rahul Nair along with Excel Entertainment and Netflix on a series that will definitely connect with the younger generation today. It is very relevant to them."

'Eternally Confused and Eager for Love' will be out on March 18. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)