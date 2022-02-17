Jaideep Ahlawat, Zeeshan Ayyub to headline ZEE5 show ‘Bloody Brothers’

Streaming platform ZEE5 on Thursday announced their new show “Bloody Brothers”, featuring Jaideep Ahlawat and Zeeshan Ayyub in lead roles.

The six-part series is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India and directed by Shaad Ali, best known for “Saathiya” and “Bunty Aur Babli” films.

“Bloody Brothers revolves around the lives of two brothers -- the elder brother Jaggi, who enjoys a wealthy and perfect life, while the younger one Daljeet struggles to survive running a vintage bookshop-cum-cafe. Their life spins out of control when a tragic accident occurs and distrust starts enveloping their lives, creating a rift between them and everyone around,” reads the official synopsis.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, they are happy to further enhance their slate with premium quality content which will resonate with viewers.

“In ‘Bloody Brothers’, we have explored the realm of dark comedy, with a stellar star cast in an unconventional setting. The focus has been to experiment with genres, narratives and multi-layered characters for increased authenticity and resonance,” Kalra said in a statement.

“We are looking forward to viewers’ reaction to this content, which is through our partnership with Applause Entertainment, as we look forward to introducing more compelling titles across genres in the future,” he added.

The upcoming show marks the third collaboration between Applause Entertainment and ZEE5 after “Kaun Banegi Shikharwati” and “Mithya”.

Nimisha Pandey, Chief Content Officer, Hindi Originals, ZEE5, said they are thrilled to work with Ahlawat and Ayyub, and also to partner with Applause and BBC Studios India on this series, which is packed with unexpected plot twists and black humour.

“The show cannot be boxed in one genre and that is one of the many fascinating things about it. We are very excited for the viewers to experience this tale,” Pandey said.

Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment said the aim is always to create unique content.

“Even as we gear up for the launch of Mithya, we are delighted to announce our third collaboration with ZEE5. With a show (‘Bloody Brothers’) packed with powerful performances and a riveting plot, we are happy to continue creating unique, popular and distinctive entertainment for our audiences across the globe,” Nair said.

“Bloody Brothers” also stars Satish Kaushik, Mugdha Godse, Tina Desai, Shruti Seth, Maya Alagh and Jitendra Joshi.

