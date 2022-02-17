Left Menu

Bappi Lahiri's songs from my films shall remain eternal: Amitabh Bachchan

In the memory of veteran singer Bappi Lahiri, megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog and penned an emotional eulogy for him.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-02-2022 14:44 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 14:44 IST
Late Bappi Lahiri with Amitabh Bachchan (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
In the memory of veteran singer Bappi Lahiri, megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog and penned an emotional eulogy for him. "Bappi Lahiri .. music director extraordinaire passes away .. shocked and surprised and in the misery of these tragic events of 'passing' in the rapid succession of times .. his songs of films with me are and shall I believe remain eternal .. they are played hummed sung along in these modern generation times with alacrity and rejoice," Big B wrote.

Amitabh Bachchan wrote Lahiri had a remarkable "sense of success" and recalled a conversation with him at London's Heathrow airport on their way back to Mumbai. "And the ability of his sense of success with a particular moment, untethered .. checking in to board a flight at Heathrow from London to home and a gentle tap on your shoulder. He was right .. and learning the graphs of some, at his modest home , in rehearsal, an even greater experience," Big B added.

Bappi Lahiri had composed tracks for films like 'Namak Halaal' (1982) and 'Sharaabi' (1984), both of which featured Amitabh Bachchan. Bappi Lahiri passed away on Tuesday night due to Obstructive Sleep Apnea. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

