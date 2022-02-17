BAFTA Breakthrough India initiative helps open doors for Indian talent globally, says Shonali Bose

Filmmaker Shonali Bose, who serves as one of the jury members for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Breakthrough India initiative, said the platform is allowing Indian talent to be represented at the international stage.

The BAFTA in November 2020 announced its 'Breakthrough Initiative' which identifies, celebrates, and supports up to 10 talents working in film, games, or TV in India.

Lauding the efforts of the BAFTA Breakthrough India team, "The Sky is Pink" director said the quality of talent – across diverse professions from the entertainment industry -- keeps getting better with every passing year.

"There are so many people whose work I haven't seen. But there are still so many gems that despite social media and OTT we don't get to see. Amazingly, the search committee unearths these gems who are not getting seen or heard in this country. While there are opportunities but it is very competitive, not everybody that is talented gets a break on OTT or is on social media," Bose told PTI in a Zoom interview.

The talent initiative is part of BAFTA's year-round work to support new talent, operating alongside their awards ceremonies worldwide.

The participants, selected by a jury comprising personalities from the field of entertainment and gaming, will be offered a year-long support program from BAFTA and be showcased across India and the UK.

They also receive one-to-one mentoring, guidance sessions, global networking opportunities, free access to BAFTA events and screenings for 12 months, and full voting BAFTA membership as part of Breakthrough.

She said BAFTA Breakthrough India is beyond being an outright award where the winner just goes home with a trophy but is rather presented with a rare opportunity of being mentored, given the opportunities to network with professionals in the UK and the US.

This is massive for anybody at any stage of their career, Bose said, adding, "even I would love that." "We are giving it to emerging talents, who have to be talented and to have done something, to have had breakthroughs and we are assisting them to get to the next level by giving them something prestigious that opens the door to marvelous relationships," she said.

"A Suitable Boy" star Tanya Maniktala, Palomi Ghosh of "Typewriter" fame, "Gully Boy" cinematographer Jay Pinak Oza, and "Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story" writer-editor Sumit Purohit were among the 10 participants for the first-ever BAFTA Breakthrough India Initiative.

Bose, without divulging details, shared that some talent from the first cohort of people of last year has landed some great opportunities abroad.

Citing the example of Ghosh, the director said, "Palomi has got US representation, she is now being represented by casting agencies. In all these years, she couldn't manage that (but) because of BAFTA she got that. Now that makes India proud that Palomi is out there and she will be seen in American films. It makes BAFTA shine in giving Palomi's career a boost." Besides Bose, Anupam Kher, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Monika Shergill, Charu Desodt, and Krishnendu Majumdar are also part of the BAFTA Breakthrough India Jury. Music maestro AR Rahman serves as the Jury Chairperson.

BAFTA Breakthrough India is a new international iteration of the Breakthrough Initiative, which has been running in the UK since 2013, China since 2019, in the USA since 2020, and has supported numerous emerging talents to date.

The program has supported individuals such as Tom Holland, Letitia Wright, Florence Pugh, Jessie Buckley, Josh O'Connor, and Callum Turner.

