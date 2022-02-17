Left Menu

BTS member V says he is 'feeling good' after testing positive for COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2022 15:28 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 15:28 IST
Days after testing COVID-19 positive, popular K-pop band BTS member V on Thursday updated fans about his health and said he was doing well.

BigHit Music, the management agency of BTS, announced Tuesday that V was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

''I am feeling good,'' wrote V, whose real name is Kim Tae-hyung, in response to a concerned fan's post on the fan community forum Weverse.

After receiving many get well soon wishes on social media from ARMY, the fan group of BTS, the 26-year-old shared a post on his Weverse account, saying he was ''touched'' by all the messages and love coming his way.

''I was touched by everyone's wishes,'' V captioned a picture of an egg carton.

In a pun, he used his finger to cover the Korean word for 'egg' on the box's label in order to make it just 'touching' rather than 'touching egg'.

Meanwhile, BTS is set to return with the 'Permission to Dance' shows in Seoul on March 10, 12 and 13.

According to BigHit Music, the concert will take place at the Seoul Olympic Stadium in-person in front of a live audience and will be streamed online.

The band, also comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-hope, Jimin and Jung Kook, has been on an ''extended period of rest'' after their performance at four in-person concerts in Los Angeles late last year.

