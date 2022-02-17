Kapil Sharma to play food delivery rider in Nandita Das' next directorial venture

Actor-director-writer Nandita Das on Thursday announced her next film, featuring popular comedian-actor Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami. The untitled film is being produced by Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives. Set in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, it will feature Sharma in the role of a food delivery rider and Goswami plays his wife. Das, who has helmed critically-acclaimed films like "Firaaq", "Manto", said, "The film attempts to make visible what's hidden in plain sight. And for this, the cast and crew have serendipitously come together." Speaking of casting Sharma and Goswami, the filmmaker said the comedian will surprise the audience while she is looking forward to working with Goswami after "Firaaq". ''One day, Kapil Sharma popped up on my screen! I hadn't seen his show, but I could see him wholly representing the 'common man', despite not being one anymore! I am certain he will surprise everyone, including himself, with his natural candidness. I am looking forward to working again with Shahana, an amazing actor and person. And in Sameer (Nair), I have found a true producing partner,'' Das said. Nair, CEO of Applause Entertainment, revealed that Das first narrated the idea to them as a short and they encouraged her to expand it into a full feature. "We are elated to say that the idea is blossoming into a wonderful film that captures the lives of the invisible, 'ordinary' people who actually keep this country and our economy running. When we see our protagonist struggling in an indifferent digital order, what we witness is man versus machine, but with an immensely humane perspective," Nair said. Sharma said he is thrilled to collaborate with Das, who has a distinct style. He has previously acted in films like ''Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon'' and ''Firangi''.

"I am very excited about this project, not because I am doing a film, but because I am doing Nandita Das' film, whom I have seen both as an actor and a director. She has a very distinct and deep way of looking at things and a keen eye for detailing. So, my job as an actor is to just do what she tells me," he said. Goswami said she is happier to be on an adventure with Das again after "Firaaq" and is also looking forward to working with Sharma. "I know he (Sharma) will bring a certain naturalness and ease to this character. I'm thankful to Applause for supporting and nurturing Nandita's vision and grateful to them for making me a part of this journey. I'm looking forward to this wonderful creative collaboration with so many extremely talented people," the actor, best known for "Rock On!!", "Bombay Begums", said. The team is scheduled to begin filming later this month.

