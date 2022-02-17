Left Menu

Shilpa Shetty mourns the death of her dog Princess

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra's pet dog Princess has passed away.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-02-2022 16:04 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 16:04 IST
Shilpa Shetty Kundra with her dog (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra's pet dog Princess has passed away. On Thursday, Shilpa took to Instagram and mourned the demise of her dog.

Sharing a compilation of old pictures and videos of the dog with her and her family, she wrote, "My first baby... my Princess Shetty Kundra has crossed the rainbow bridge. Thank you for coming into our lives and giving us some of our best memories for over 12 years. You've taken a piece of my heart with you... nothing will ever fill the void you've left behind. Mumma, Papa, Viaan-Raj, and Samisha will miss you. Rest in peace, my darling Princeeeee." Princess was a beagle. Her demise has garnered several comments from social media users.

Reacting to Shilpa's post, her sister Shamita commented, "Rip our lil Princess." "Aww bless her," filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa can be currently seen as a judge on 'India's Got Talent'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

