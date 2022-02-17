Left Menu

Korean Cultural Centre India to organise screening of Korean short animation films

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2022 17:29 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 17:29 IST
Korean Cultural Centre India to organise screening of Korean short animation films
  • Country:
  • India

An online screening of Korean short animation films is being organised by the Korean Cultural Centre India, the centre said Thursday.

The event will run from February 18 to February 25 at 6 pm (IST) onwards on the Shift 72 online platform at the Korean Cultural Centre's film screening website (http://www.kccifilm.in). It will feature seven of the latest works submitted in 2021 at the ''Indie-AniFest'', hosted by Korea Independent Animation Association (KIAFA).

Writer Kim Kang-min's ''Kkum'' (Dream), ''Who Brings Chocolate Jam?'' by Jang Na-hee, ''Incomplete Woman'' by Heo Soo-young, ''Seoulsori'' (Sound of Seoul) by Kim Kyoungbae, ''The Masterpiece'' from Kim Si-on, Lee Eun-jin, and Lee Ji-young, ''First Time'' by Lee Gyu-ri,'' and ''Dogether'' are part of the line-up of animation short films to be screened at the gala.

''I believe that it is very important to introduce short animation works to India that are unique in terms of artistry,'' Hwang Il-yong, the director of the Korean Cultural Centre, said in a statement.

The animation shorts will be available for viewing any time from 6 pm (IST) onwards from February 18 to February 25 without restrictions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

 Global
2
UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

 Global
3
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
4
New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022