Bappi Da never imposed his opinions on others, was always sensitive towards everyone: Shaan

Family, friends and several prominent members from Bollywood bid their final adieu to veteran singer-composer Bappi Lahiri as he was cremated on Thursday afternoon. Singer Shaan among several other celebrities including Vidya Balan, Alka Yagnik, Ila Arun, Rupali Ganguly, and Mika Singh among others was present at the funeral to offer their condolences.

Speaking to the media, Shaan fondly remembered his 'favourite' Bappi Da and shared how he always kept himself busy with work. "Bappi Da always used to keep himself busy with work, always creating something new in his studio," the 49-year-old singer said adding "his work was always centred on what youth loves, and he was also like that, an amicable and warm person."

Shaan also revealed that Bappi Da always used to visit Shri Siddhi Vinayak temple to seek blessings before going for a special project. Recalling his memories with the music legend at his studio, Shaan shared that there was a picture in the studio room that sees legendary Raj Kapoor bowing to a four-year-old Bappi Da playing the Tabla.

"Bappi Da was a full-of-life person. Was a genius but never imposed his thoughts on others. Whenever an artist used to sing, he always used to motivate them to sing in their style. Never showed ego but always appreciated others for their work," Shaan said. He also shared that he also shared a personal relationship with Lahari recalling that his father used to sing with the legend when they were in Kolkata.

"After shifting to Mumbai, we used to visit him usually and he always treated me as a family member. I have too many memories of him. He will always be my favourite," Shaan said adding, "He was a great man, not only due to his talent but also as a human being." The mortal remains of the 'Disco King' were taken in a truck decorated with flowers from his residence to Pawan Hans cremation ground for the last rites.

As Bappi Lahiri loved wearing gold chains and a pair of sunglasses, his family members did not forget to adorn him with his signature style for one last time. Bappi Lahiri's mortal remains were consigned to the flames by his son Bappa, who returned with his wife and son from Los Angeles in the wee hours of Thursday.

Bappi Lahiri, who heralded disco-pop and ruled the 70s and 80s with a string of foot-tapping songs in India, had developed a chest infection and was treated for the same earlier this year. He was discharged from the hospital on February 15. However, his condition worsened and was brought back to the hospital. Unfortunately, he passed away at the age of 69, at around 11.45 pm on Tuesday night. (ANI)

