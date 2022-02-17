Left Menu

Paul Verhoeven's film 'Benedetta' to stream on MUBI in July

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-02-2022 18:31 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 18:31 IST
Paul Verhoeven's film 'Benedetta' to stream on MUBI in July
MUBI will exclusively premiere Paul Verhoeven's highly anticipated film ''Benedetta'' on July 1, the streaming platform announced Thursday.

Inspired by historian Judith C Brown's book ''Immodest Acts'', ''Benedetta'' has a star cast of Virginie Efira, Charlotte Rampling, Daphne Patakia, Lambert Wilson and Olivier Rabourdin.

''Set in the late 17th century and inspired by true events, a woman joins a convent in Pescia, Tuscany as a plague ravages the land that surrounds it. Capable of performing miracles from an early age, Benedetta becomes entangled in a forbidden lesbian affair that will threaten to shake the Church to its core,'' reads the official synopsis of the film.

Verhoeven, known for helming ''Showgirls'' and ''Basic Instinct'', has co-written the film with David Birke who previously collaborated with the writer-filmmaker on his directorial ''Elle''.

''Benedetta'' was produced by Said Ben Said at SBS Production, Michel Merkt and Pathe.

The film had its world premiere in Competition for the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival 2021.

