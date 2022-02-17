Artiste like Bappi Da should not have left so soon: Udit Narayan

Legendary singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, who was cremated on Thursday, has left behind a rich legacy of soulful and unforgettable compositions and songs. Among the family members, several prominent members from the Indian film fraternity were also present to pay their last respects to the music legend who was cremated at the Pawan Hans cremation ground on Thursday afternoon.

Veteran singer Udit Narayan who also reached the cremation ground to pay his last respects to Lahiri spoke to the media and expressed his grief about the legend's demise. "It is not good to say anything in this time of sorrow but our disco king has said goodbye forever. One who comes has to go someday, but an artiste like Bappi Da who ruled the music fraternity for 50 years, composed such iconic songs, should not have left so soon," Narayan said.

He also added that he feels lucky to have worked with him in the past and created some of the iconic songs like 'Afsana Pyar Ka', 'Kehdo Pyar Hai' and many more. "Bappi Da had always supported and loved me the same way he did during the struggling days, I pray God blesses him with heaven," the 66-year-old singer concluded.

The mortal remains of the 'Disco King' were taken in a truck decorated with flowers from his residence to Pawan Hans cremation ground for the last rites. As Bappi Lahiri loved wearing gold chains and a pair of sunglasses, his family members did not forget to adorn him with his signature style for one last time.

Bappi Lahiri's mortal remains were consigned to the flames by his son Bappa, who returned with his wife and son from Los Angeles in the wee hours of Thursday. Bappi Lahiri, who heralded disco-pop and ruled the 70s and 80s with a string of foot-tapping songs in India, had developed a chest infection and was treated for the same earlier this year.

He was discharged from the hospital on February 15. However, his condition worsened and he was brought back to the hospital. Unfortunately, he passed away at the age of 69, at around 11.45 pm on Tuesday night. (ANI)

