PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-02-2022 19:44 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 19:44 IST
Season 2 of ‘Undekhi’ to release on March 4
  • Country:
  • India

Streaming platform SonyLIV on Thursday announced that the second season of their show “Undekhi” will premiere on March 4.

The crime-thriller series is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Banijay Asia and directed by Ashish R Shukla, the streamer said in a press release.

SonyLIV also unveiled the trailer of “Undekhi” and announced the release date of the show's upcoming season.

Set in Manali, “Undekhi” revolves around a horrid crime that takes place one fateful night, and the cat and mouse chase that ensues post that between the perpetrators and the ones seeking justice.

It features Harsh Chhaya, Surya Sharma, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Anchal Singh, Apeksha Porwal, and Ankur Rathee, among others.

In “Undekhi”, Bhattacharya plays the role of the police officer and Chhaya as a man who will do anything to hamper the investigation.

The first season ended on a cliffhanger with DSP Ghosh (Bhattacharya) and Teji (Singh) trying to save a very critical Koyal (Porwal) from the clutches of Rinku (Sharma).

The new chapter will throw light on what’s in store for Koyal as well as the changing dynamics amongst all.

Some new faces including actors Nandish Sandhu, Meiyang Chang and Tej Sapru have joined the upcoming season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

