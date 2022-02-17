Left Menu

Pawan Kalyan finishes filming ‘Bheemla Nayak’, a week before release

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-02-2022 20:28 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 20:28 IST
Actor Pawan Kalyan on Thursday wrapped the shoot of his soon-to-be-released film “Bheemla Nayak”.

The upcoming Telugu movie is the remake of the 2020 Malayalam action-thriller “Ayyappanum Koshiyum”, which featured Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon.

The original film revolved around the conflict between Koshy Kurien (Sukumaran), an influential and wealthy ex-havaldar and Ayyappan Nair (Menon), an upright police officer.

“Bheemla Nayak”, directed by Saagar K Chandra, also stars Rana Daggubati, who will play the role originally essayed by Sukumaran.

“It’s a wrap for Bheemla Nayak shooting #BheemlaNayakOn25thFeb,” Chandra wrote on Twitter alongside a photo of him and Kalyan from the sets.

As per media reports, the post-production work of the movie is also simultaneously underway.

“Bheemla Nayak” will arrive in cinema halls on February 25.

The film is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banner Sithara Entertainments.

Meanwhile, “Ayyappanum Koshiyum” is also being remade in Hindi by “Mission Mangal” director Jagan Shakti with John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor.

