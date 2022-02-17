Keri Russell to headline Netflix drama series 'The Diplomat'

Actor Keri Russell has been cast in the lead role of the upcoming Netflix series 'The Diplomat'. As per Variety, the series was ordered at the streamer in January.

In the series, in the midst of an international crisis, a career diplomat (Russell) lands in a high-profile job she's unsuited for, with tectonic implications for her marriage and her political future. Debora Cahn created the series and also serves as executive producer and showrunner. Janice Williams will also executive produce. Russell will executive produce in addition to starring.

'The Diplomat' was ordered as part of a new overall deal Cahn has signed with Netflix. She was most recently an executive producer on the hit Showtime series 'Homeland'. Other recent TV credits include the FX limited series 'Fosse/Verdon' as well as the HBO series 'Vinyl' and ABC's long-running medical drama 'Grey's Anatomy'. Cahn began her career working on Aaron Sorkin's 'The West Wing'.

Coming back to Russell, she received three consecutive Emmy nominations and two Golden Globe nominations for best actress in a drama series for her starring role in the FX espionage series 'The Americans'. The show aired for six seasons and 75 episodes on the basic cabler. She also recently appeared in 'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker' in the role of Zorii Bliss. Other recent feature credits include 'Free State of Jones', 'Dawn of the Planet of the Apes', and 'Antlers'.

Russell is perhaps best known for her starring role in the WB series 'Felicity'. She played the title role in that series for its entire four-season run, with Russell winning a Golden Globe for the show in 1999. (ANI)

