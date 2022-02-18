Left Menu

'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' to come to an end after fifth season

Popular show 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' will be concluded after fifth season.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-02-2022 09:00 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 09:00 IST
Poster of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Popular show 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' will be concluded after the fifth season. Amazon, on Thursday, announced the renewal of the comedy drama's final season, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The news comes at a time when the show starring Rachel Brosnahan returns for its highly anticipated fourth season. Excited about the new season, Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, said, "Amy, Dan, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel have blazed an unparalleled path, elevating the stories we tell about women, challenging the norms in our industry, and forever altering the entertainment landscape with their one-of-a-kind storytelling."

Salke added, "The dozens of awards cement Maisel's legacy in many ways, but what's even more enduring and poignant are the characters Amy created and the joyous, brilliant, singular world she and Dan brought to life. This series has meant so much to Prime Video and the effects of its success will be felt long after its final season. I can't wait for fans and our worldwide Prime Video audience to savor each moment as we embark on the culmination of this groundbreaking and unforgettable series." The production on season five of the series from creator Amy Sherman-Palladino is currently underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

