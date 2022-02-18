Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-02-2022 11:07 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 11:05 IST
Onir's Instagram account hacked
Filmmaker Onir has revealed that his Instagram account is hacked and he is yet to regain control over the page.

In a Twitter post on Friday, the director said it has been 48 hours since his handle on the photo-video sharing platform was compromised.

''Been more than 48 hours since my Instagram has been hacked. At least I am back on Twitter after 24 hours, thanks to @TwitterSupport but @instagram @Meta seems to take ages to act in spite of me sending all verification details,'' the 52-year-old helmer wrote.

On Thursday, the filmmaker had tweeted that his Twitter account was hacked and it took him 24 hours to get it back.

In a follow-up Tweet, Onir had asked his followers to not reply to any direct messages from his Instagram account as it was compromised.

The filmmaker is known for movies like ''My Brother... Nikhil'' and his National Award-winning 2011 feature ''I Am''.

