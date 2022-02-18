Left Menu

Phoebe Dynevor to star in Amazon Studios film 'The Outlaws Scarlett & Browne'

Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor is set to lead and executive produce Amazon Studios upcoming feature film The Outlaws Scarlett Browne.The futuristic thriller, to be directed by James Bobin, is based on Jonathan Strouds book of the same name. The Outlaws Scarlett Browne marks Dynevor and Amazon Studios second collaboration following the feature Call My Agent.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 18-02-2022 12:58 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 12:58 IST
''Bridgerton'' star Phoebe Dynevor is set to lead and executive produce Amazon Studios upcoming feature film ''The Outlaws Scarlett & Browne''.

The futuristic thriller, to be directed by James Bobin, is based on Jonathan Stroud’s book of the same name. Screenwriter Joe Tracz is adapting. According to Deadline, the story is set in a fragmented future England, where gunfights and monsters collide, and where the formidable outlaw Scarlett McCain fights daily against the odds.

''When she discovers a wrecked coach on a lonely road, there is only one survivor — the seemingly hapless youth Albert Browne. Soon, new and implacable enemies are on their heels and a relentless pursuit continues across the broken landscape of England. Scarlett must fight to uncover the secrets of Albert’s past — and come to terms with the implications of her own,'' the logline reads.

Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey's Temple Hill Entertainment is producing the project. ''The Outlaws Scarlett & Browne'' marks Dynevor and Amazon Studios' second collaboration following the feature ''Call My Agent''.

