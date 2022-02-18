Left Menu

'Bachchhan Paandey' trailer: Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi promise a fun ride with comedy, crime

The wait is finally over! The trailer of Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Bachchhan Paandey' is out and it's definitely a feast for the eyes.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-02-2022 13:53 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 13:53 IST
'Bachchhan Paandey' trailer: Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi promise a fun ride with comedy, crime
Poster of Bachchhan Paandey (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The wait is finally over! The trailer of Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Bachchhan Paandey' is out and it's definitely a feast for the eyes. The trailer revolves around Kriti and Arshad Warsi who embark on a journey to make a film about the ruthless gangster Bachchhan Paandey (played by Akshay).

After seeing the clip, it is safe to say that Farhad Samji's directorial is filled with the elements of comedy, action and crime. Actors Jacqueline Fernandez, Pankaj Tripathi, Prateik Babbar, and Sanjay Mishra also marked their presence in the trailer.

Talking about the film, Akshay said, "It's always a pleasure to collaborate with Sajid Nadiadwala (producer). He and I go back years, we were friends long before we became actor-producer. And one can only imagine what fun it is to work with friends. Bachchhan Paandey is my tenth film with him and audiences can expect ten times the entertainment with this one." Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment's 'Bachchhan Paandey' is all set to release in cinemas on 18th March. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise addressing symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022