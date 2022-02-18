Did you know Robert Pattinson was asked to change his original Batman voice ?

Left Menu

Robert Pattinson recently revealed that he was asked to change his original Batman voice as it was "absolutely atrocious".

18-02-2022
Robert Pattinson recently revealed that he was asked to change his original Batman voice as it was "absolutely atrocious". On Jimmy Kimmel's show, Pattinson, who will be seen in the new Batman film directed by Matt Reeves, admitted that when he took on the role of Batman, he tried to change the superhero's typical voice - but it didn't go down well, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

"Everyone does this kind of gruff, gravelly thing, and I'm like, I'm going to do the opposite - I'm gonna go really whispery. And I tried to do it for the first two weeks, and it just looked absolutely atrocious, and they told me to stop doing it," he said. However, that advice worked for good.

"I found out from Nick, who was putting me in the suit every day, that's what Christian Bale did on Batman Begins as well. And if you listen to the first Batman Begins teaser trailer, you can hear the original voice. I only found this out a couple of weeks ago, Pattinson said. He added, "You can feel when it feels right. You put the suit on, and you have to speak in a certain way."

The new Batman is scheduled to release on March 4. (ANI)

