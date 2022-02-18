Left Menu

Premiere date revealed for Chris Pratt starrer 'The Terminal List'

Actor Chris Pratt starrer thriller series 'The Terminal List' is set to premiere on Prime Video, on July 1, the streamer announced on Thursday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-02-2022 15:51 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 15:51 IST
Chris Pratt in 'The Terminal List' (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Chris Pratt starrer thriller series 'The Terminal List' is set to premiere on Prime Video, on July 1, the streamer announced on Thursday. According to Variety, based on the novel of the same name by Jack Carr, 'The Terminal List' follows James Reece (Pratt), a Navy SEAL who returns to civilian life after his team is ambushed during a high-stakes mission.

Struggling with conflicting memories of the event, Reece soon has to go back to action when he discovers threats against his family and loved ones. Pratt anchors the large ensemble cast of the series, which also includes Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, Jai Courtney, JD Pardo, Patrick Schwarzenegger, LaMonica Garrett, Stephen Bishop, Sean Gunn, Tyner Rushing, Jared Shaw, Christina Vidal, Nick Chinlund, Matthew Rauch, Warren Kole, and Alexis Louder.

The series is showrun by David DiGilio, along with writer Daniel Shattuck and Carr. Pratt executive produces the series with Jon Schumacher through Indivisible Productions, as does Antoine Fuqua through Fuqua Films. The series is a co-production between Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television.

As per Variety, all eight episodes of 'The Terminal List' will debut on Prime Video on July 1. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

