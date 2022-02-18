Left Menu

Kate Winslet to present Helen Mirren with Life Achievement honour at SAG Awards

Kate Winslet, Helen Mirren (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Hollywood actor Kate Winslet has been tapped to present Helen Mirren with the 2021 SAG Life Achievement Award at the Screen Actors Guild Awards later this month. According to The Hollywood Reporter, as previously announced, Mirren was chosen to receive the guild's top honour at the February 27 ceremony in recognition of her body of work, including her Oscar, Emmy and Tony-winning roles.

The award is presented annually to "an actor who fosters the finest ideals of the acting profession." The event will reunite Winslet and Mirren, who starred together in the 2016 film 'Collateral Beauty'. Winslet, who received an Emmy last year for her starring role in 'Mare of Easttown' and is nominated for a SAG Award for the same role, next stars in James Cameron's 'Avatar' sequel and in Ellen Kuras' 'Lee', on which she also serves as a producer.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the 28th annual SAG Awards will air live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on February 27 on TNT and TBS. It also will be available to stream the following day on HBO Max. (ANI)

