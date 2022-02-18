Left Menu

Mumbai: Actor Kavya Thapar arrested for drunk driving, abusing policemen

Updated: 18-02-2022 16:20 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 16:20 IST
Actor Kavya Thapar has been arrested for allegedly verbally abusing and trying to manhandle police personnel after she rammed her car into a stationary vehicle while driving in an inebriated state in the western suburb of Juhu here, police said on Friday. The 26-year-old actor, who has starred in Tamil and Telugu films, has been remanded to judicial custody, an official said.

The incident took place near J W Marriott Hotel in Juhu around 1 am on Thursday, when Thapar was driving her SUV under the influence of alcohol, he said. Thapar lost control of the car and rammed into the rear of a stationary vehicle, the official said. A passerby noticed the occurrence and called the police control room, following which a team from the Juhu police rushed to the scene, he said. On seeing the police personnel, the actor started verbally abusing them and tried to manhandle them, the official said. Thapar was placed under arrest and remanded to judicial custody, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

