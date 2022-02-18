Left Menu

I've been living a suitcase life: Nushrratt Bharuccha

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha is working on multiple projects at the same time.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-02-2022 16:24 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 16:24 IST
Nushrratt Bharuccha (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha is working on multiple projects at the same time. Talking about her tight-packed schedule, the 'Chhorii' star said, "I've literally been living a suitcase life since the past few months. I recently finished dubbing for 'Janhit Mein Jaari' in Mumbai, after which I went to Hyderabad, for shooting for a song sequence, following a brief shoot schedule for Ram Setu. Post that I'm back to another set, of an unannounced project."

"From catching multiple flights in one day to moving in and out of characters.. this seems to be the most exciting phase in my life," she added. Apart from Ram Setu and Janhit Mein Jaari, Nushrratt's upcoming projects include Chhorii 2, and Hurdang. (ANI)

