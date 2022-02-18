Left Menu

Challenging to choose roles that make me a better actor: Yami Gautam

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-02-2022 17:02 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 16:58 IST
Yami Gautam Image Credit: ANI
''A Thursday'' star Yami Gautam says she is enjoying the new phase in her career where she has a lot of options, but it is a challenge to hand-pick roles that will help her become a better actor.

The ''Vicky Donor'' actor, who celebrates a decade in Hindi cinema this year, has a number of movies in the pipeline, including "Oh My God 2" with Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Bachchan's "Dasvi", "Lost" with director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, and a movie each to be produced by filmmaker husband Aditya Dhar and "Bala" producer Dinesh Vijan.

The challenge now, according to Gautam, is to stand out with her performances.

"Everybody is working and is busy with a lot of work today. The challenge is to make sure how different, engaging and how brilliant you are and that should be the aim. One has to make the best out of all the choices that will help you become a better actor,'' the actor told PTI in an interview.

''The effort will always be to do good, substantial work. I also want people to expect something different every time from me," she added.

Gautam said all her future roles are diverse: "Oh My God 2" is a satirical drama, "Dasvi" is a social comedy and "Lost" is an investigative story.

"I have also finished shooting for a film called 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga', it is a working title. It is a fun thriller. It has Sunny Kaushal in it. It is with Amar Kaushik and Maddock Films and it is always fun collaborating with them." The actor can currently be seen in film "A Thursday", which released on Disney+Hotstar on Thursday.

Directed by Behzad Khambata, "A Thursday" is about a playschool teacher Naina Jaiswal (Gautam), who takes 16 toddlers as hostages.

The movie also stars Neha Dhupia, Dimple Kapadia, Atul Kulkarni, and Karanvir Sharma.

