Oscar Isaac, Zoe Kravitz set to host 'SNL' in March, Charli XCX to perform

'Saturday Night Live' has set two new hosts for its opening March shows and has rescheduled a musical performance by British singer-songwriter Charli XCX. According to Deadline, Oscar Isaac will host on March 5 with Zoe Kravitz hosting on March 12.

Isaac will be joined by Charli XCX, who had to pull her performance in December after the show was hit by Omicron with a reduced cast and crew for the Paul Rudd-hosted show. Rosalia will be the musical guest accompanying Kravitz. John Mulaney is set to return to host the show, marking his fifth time, on February 26 along with electro punks LCD Soundsystem as 'SNL' returns for three consecutive shows.

'Moon Knight' star Isaac and 'The Batman' star Kravitz will both be making their SNL hosting debuts, while Charli XCX performs for the second time and Grammy Award winner Rosalia is also making her debut. As per Deadline, the NBC late-night series is produced in association with Broadway Video with creator Lorne Michaels as exec producer. (ANI)

